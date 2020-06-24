ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The West Orange-Cove CISD board of trustees and superintendent says they are making changes to its curriculum and traditions in light of recent events locally and nationally in the fight for racial equality.

"As champions for all children, we stand firm that 'Black Lives Matter'," the statement released Wednesday reads. "As a district, we will respond to this crisis of social injustice as we responded to the crisis of Hurricane Harvey, Tropical Storm Imelda, and COVID 19. Our response, then and now, will be to provide support to any of our staff or students that need emotional, mental, and physical help that this crisis may bring."

READ: Full Statement from WOCCISD board & superintendent

The WOCCISD board of trustees announced that they are adding an African American Studies course at West Orange-Stark High School beginning in the fall.

"Our response calls for us to educate our students and ensure that our students are aware of their complete history," the board said in the statement. "Without a proper understanding of the past, it is difficult to understand the present and the future."

The board also announced that they are changing the name of the football team's defensive unit from "chain gang" to "blue link" due to the "negative historical root of the phrase", the statement reads. The nickname has long been a tradition for the West Orange-Stark Mustangs.

"We desire to exhibit appropriate leadership and to guide our students on the path of political and social awareness by demonstrating sensitivity while maintaining a safe and productive educational environment."

RELATED: West Orange-Stark football player tests positive for COVID-19

More from 12NewsNow.com

Mandatory Masks | New ordinance goes into effect for Jefferson County today

Governor: Texas hits 5,000 new coronavirus cases for first time

Inmates got coronavirus stimulus checks, and the IRS wants them back

Beaumont City Council votes to immediately remove Confederate statue from downtown park