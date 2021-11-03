West Orange Holiday in the Park festival promises fun for the whole family

Bring the entire family out to enjoy a car show, hands-on craft booths, local entertainment, vendors and more!

ORANGE, Texas — The City of West Orange invites the public to join them in celebrating this year’s 20th Annual Holiday in the Park festival on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The event will take place next door to West Orange City Hall on Western Avenue from 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is no charge to enter the event. There will be car show and vendors offering a variety of items from foods, sweets, jewelry, toys, gift items, holiday decorations and more for sale.

The city will again sponsor a children’s hands-on craft booth and local entertainment will be performing in the gazebo, located in the center of the park, throughout the day.

According to a press release from West Orange city leaders, this year's entertainment schedule is as follows:

9:00 a.m.- Shon Branham: Shon Branham, who has been a part of the festival for many years, will open the festival with some country music and, as always, keep things rolling and flowing smoothly throughout the day.

10:00 a.m.- West Orange-Stark Elementary School Choir: Under the instruction of Ms. Bernita Bias, these students will surely bring smiles to everyone’s faces as they share their voices and their enthusiasm.

10:30 a.m.- Orange Blossom Dancers: Prepare to be entertained with a unique demonstration by some talented individuals, including “Momma Blossom” (101 year-old Orange Blossom member, Mrs. Boehme).

11:00 a.m.- Gulf Coast Ramblers: You won’t be able to keep your feet from tapping when this Cajun band starts playing. With Alex Caswell providing vocals and playing the accordion, Joe LeJeune on lead guitar, Tommy Wolfford on drums, Claude Spruell on keyboard and Luke Juda on bass, you will definitely “pass a good time” during their performance.

1:30 p.m.- Bubba & Sharon Meaux: This country couple have been performing together for about six years. They love singing “good ole country music” – just their voices and a guitar. Take a trip down memory lane listening to the songs you grew up hearing your parents play on the radio.

2:30 p.m.- Tore Down: To throw some variety into the mix, band members Roy Boy Collins (vocals, guitar), Mike Rector (vocals, harmonica, accordion), Mike Magnuson (vocals, bass), Byron Myers (drums) and Bryan Green (lead guitar) will be playing not only country, but classic rock, swamp pop and blues.