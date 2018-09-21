BEAUMONT — With candles in hand west Brook High School students came together as one this evening to fight bullying.

"You've got the drama, you've got choir, you've got all of these people from all the different groups who instead of being segregated and saying we're going to stick with our own little groups, they're coming together and saying we are all on the same page when it comes to we're going to be here for you," West Brook US History teacher Daniel Shilton said.

Shilton is the advisor of the organization B.R.A.V.E. and hopes today’s event helps students being bullied speak up.

"We want to show the students that we are here for them, even if anybody else might have bullied them, might have teased them. We just want them to know that not everyone feels like that here and West brook," Shilton said.

Andrea Castaneda is the groups presidents. She says she wants students who have dealt with or may be dealing with bullying to know they have support.

"I really want them to feel like they have a safe space to go too. I hope that people who are victims see this organization and feel like that can seek help," Castaneda said.

