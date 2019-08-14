BEAUMONT, Texas — One West Brook senior is hoping her project for Girl Scouts will raise awareness to help stop distracted driving.

Gabrielle Alonso has been working on her Girl Scout project for nearly three years.

The idea for the project came after her 16-year-old schoolmate Jordan Brown, 16, and his younger sister Jadyn were killed in a car crash.

"I had literally just saw him and then I saw the news and I was like 'Oh my god' I was literally just in the same room as him. That's really why I want to do this project," said Alonso.

She was a freshman at the time of the accident.

The project is part of her Gold Award piece for Girl Scouts.

It is the highest achievement for a Girl Scout.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, in 2018, 332 crashes were reported in Beaumont.

So far this year, they've linked 176 crashed to distracted driving.

Beaumont Police are cracking down.

"We are enforcing distracted driving and know that while you are driving there is nothing more important than your life and others' lives," said Beaumont Police Department Officer Carol Riley.

After extensive research, Alonso's message is simple.

"Keep all eyes on the road and both hands on the wheel and be safe behind the wheel," said Alonso.