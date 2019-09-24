BEAUMONT, Texas — The lines were long but the love was great at Fehl Price Elementary school in Beaumont. Student Council members with West Brook High School and Marshall Middle School spent the day helping those affected by Tropical Storm Imelda.

"I know people in this area who have flooded and now have nothing, absolutely nothing. It's nice to be able to come out here and help them get something back," said Olivia Johnson, a Freshman at West Brook High School.

B.I.S.D. teamed up with The American Black Cross to donate supplies to families in need.

"Charity starts at home, which is what you said earlier and if it's not at home go a little bit away from home," said Tyrone Ervin, volunteer with The American Black Cross.

More than 100 cars lined the streets of Blanchette and S. 7th Street waiting to get supplies. The American Black Cross donated cleaning supplies, baby necessities, shoes and clothing, body care items, and toys for small children.

The American Black Cross provides Spiritual support to those affected by a natural, and socio-economic disasters. The organization assists those who are providing community support on a daily basis regardless of beliefs or faith.

Volunteers drove from Dallas to Beaumont to deliver the supplies.

Organizers with the American Black Cross said some of the supplies donated were supposed to go help with Dorian Relief but said God had other plans.