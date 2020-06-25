West Brook High School suspending summer football practices after player tests positive for COVID-19

Beaumont ISD is suspending all West Brook football practices until June 29.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Independent School District has announced a football player at West Brook High School has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In wake of the new case on the Beaumont ISD campus, the district has decided to suspend all West Brook football practices until June 29.

“Nevertheless, in order to safeguard the health and safety of our student-athletes, all West Brook football practice will be suspended until June 29, 2020 to deep clean the limited areas football players had access to including the field house restrooms and weight room,” the Beaumont ISD news release said.

The last time the student attended practice was on Monday, June 22, according to a BISD news release. The district said they found out about the student’s positive test results on Wednesday.

The district has notified the players, who trained in the same group as the infected student, of the potential exposure to the virus.

“In addition, all students that participated in the 9:30-11:30 a.m. skill positions practice will be excluded from workouts until July 6, 2020, in an abundance of caution,” the Beaumont ISD news release said.

According to CDC guidelines, the risk for other students contracting the virus from the student infected is low, the news release said.

The district reassures the “facilities utilized by the West Brook football team were not used for any other summer training program and there is no risk of exposure to students outside the West Brook football program.”