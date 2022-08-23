West Brook High School student tests positive for Tuberculosis, investigation underway

Health officials determined staff and students at the high school were possibly exposed to Tuberculosis between August 10, 2022 and August 12, 2022.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Health officials are investigating after a student at a Beaumont high school tested positive for Tuberculosis.

On August 22, 2022, the Beaumont Health Department notified Beaumont Independent School District officials about a confirmed Tuberculosis case at West Brook High School, according to a BISD release.

Health officials determined staff and students at the high school were possibly exposed to Tuberculosis between August 10, 2022 and August 12, 2022. Officials are investigating to figure out who was in contact with the infected student and where the student who tested positive went during the exposure period.

This is not the first time a student at West Brook High School has tested positive for Tuberculosis.

Those who officials believe will require testing will be notified by the Beaumont Public Health Department.

Tuberculosis can spread through prolonged and close exposure of a person who has the germ in their lungs. Exposure is most likely to happen with a person with the disease is coughing.

Tuberculosis can usually be prevented and treated effectively with appropriate medications.

Those who have questions are encouraged to call 409-654-3603.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Independent School District release:

