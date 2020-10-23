West Brook High School sends students, staff home early Friday due to ‘sewage complication’

The campus is planning to have students back on campus for in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 26.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Independent School District is sending all students and staff from West Brook High School home early Friday, according to a Facebook post from the district.

West Brook High School dismissed all on-campus learning students at 10:45 a.m. due to a sewage complication caused by construction at the campus, the district says.

All students and staff will switch to virtual learning for the remainder of the day. West Brook High School is planning to have students back on campus for in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 26, a district representative confirmed.

Transportation will be provided for students who typically ride the bus, the district says. After school sporting activities will still go on as scheduled, according to the district.

Full release from Beaumont ISD…

