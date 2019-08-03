BEAUMONT, Texas — West Brook High School was never on lockdown this morning after a threat was posted on Snapchat, school officials said.

The BISD administration found out about the possible threat towards West Brook posted on social media Friday morning, March 8, BISD spokesperson Nakisha Burns said.

"The administration immediately responded and contacted the BISD police department," Burns said in a news release. "The student was not on campus but is currently in police custody."

"We want to assure parents that safety protocols were promptly followed to ensure student safety," Burns said.