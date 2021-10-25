West Brook High School still under lockdown following threat, Beaumont United now all clear

Beaumont United received a phone call late Monday morning that prompted the lockdowns.

BEAUMONT, Texas — West Brook High School is still on lockdown and Beaumont United has now been given the all clear after the threatening phone call came in late Monday morning.

"Beaumont United administrators received a phone call making a threat against the campus that included a bomb and weapons on school grounds," the district said in a release. "Campus administrators and the BISD police department immediately responded by initiating a lockdown while BISD police and other local law enforcement agencies BPD, Fire Marshall and ATF assessed the situation."

Beaumont United has since lifted its lockdown according to school officials. West Brook High is still on lockdown as the school's police department and other agencies assess the situation.

"We ask that parents avoid going to the campus as no one will be allowed in or out of the buildings," officials said in a message to parents. "We will advise when an all-clear is given."

From a Beaumont ISD news release concerning West Brook High School:

Here is what was just sent to parents via the call out system... We'll keep you guys posted.

West Brook H.S. is currently on lockdown due to information received regarding a possible threat. Our police department along with other local agencies are currently assessing the situation and additional information will be forthcoming. We ask that parents avoid going to the campus as no one will be allowed in or out of the buildings. We will advise when an all-clear is given.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

From a Beaumont ISD news release concerning Beaumont United:

Late Monday morning, Beaumont United administrators received a phone call making a threat against the campus that included a bomb and weapons on school grounds. Campus administrators and the BISD police department immediately responded by initiating a lockdown while BISD police and other local law enforcement agencies BPD, Fire Marshall and ATF assessed the situation.

The campus alerted parents via the emergency call-out system advising that the campus was on lockdown and asked parents to avoid the area while the investigation was in progress. Authorities searched in and around the campus and found no threat. Classes will resume as normal for the remainder of the day.

We take any and all threats made regarding our campuses and students very seriously. As the safety and security of everyone in our buildings is a number one priority. Beaumont ISD Police Officers are continuing to investigate the source of the threat and encourage anyone with information to contact 409-617-7000.