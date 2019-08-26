BEAUMONT, Texas — West Brook and Beaumont United campuses both currently under lockdown due to a potential threat. Beaumont Early College High School is also on lockdown.

Beaumont Police and Beaumont Fire-Rescue are assisting Beaumont ISD police are assessing the situation currently.

"We are asking that parents avoid going to the campuses as no one will be allowed in or out of buildings," Beaumont ISD spokesperson Hannah LeTulle said.

Stay tuned to 12News for more updates.

Darry Chillow



