'Passion to purpose' | Southeast Texas native opens 1st Orange beauty academy in more than 30 years

Orange has its first beauty academy in more than 30 years.

ORANGE, Texas — An Orange native woman decided to pay it forward after three decades of cosmetology experience by opening the city's first beauty school in more than 30 years.

After years of hard work and dedication, Wendy Solomon is the owner of Orange Academy of Beauty.

“Hair is a fabric,” she said. “There's no such thing as black or white hair.”

Solomon is starting to see the success of her deep roots planted years ago.

“I started my journey going across that Rainbow Bridge every day, and I ended up going to Lumberton at night one way,” she said.

Growing up in Orange, Solomon said she knew about the limited beauty school opportunities in the area.

“I had five children,” she said. “I had a husband. I had bills to pay, but I did not want to stop what I had started.”

Once Solomon finally obtained her cosmetology license, she took the necessary steps to become a business owner.

“I made it a salon and spa,” Solomon said. “I went from a salon to a salon and spa, and then it became the beauty academy.”

Opening the beauty academy made Solomon realize her passion had turned into into her purpose, she said.

“I loved it,” Solomon said. “It was like I found my purpose, and I love people, and I love my students so much. I tell my students they are the doctors of hair.”

The academy has programs for students interested in obtaining their cosmetology operator or instructor license, and it helps students who need to finish getting their hours and need help preparing for state board written and practical exams.