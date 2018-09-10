VIDOR — People with water wells in Orange County tell us they're noticing a tan- like color in their water.

Russell Robinson, a water well service owner in Vidor, says Harvey may be to blame.

Robinson says the storm's floodwaters contaminated many wells in the area, forcing them to be flushed out.

He worked on more than 130 wells in September 2017, right after Harvey hit.

For some, the process took as long as two weeks.

"The main issue is contamination, these wells took on a lot of water right after the flood," says Robinson. "The floodwaters got above the wells and they had to be flushed out and properly chlorinated."

The discoloration is only one issue homeowners are experiencing, for motors are also causing problems.

"The water that was over these electric motors, some of them still ran and some of them didn't," says Robinson. "The effects of the bearings being underwater, they run loud now and drawing high ampage. Most of our work now is replacing and changing out motors."

Flushing out a well can cost between $300-$680.

It'll get rid of any contaminants, but the tan-like color could continue.

Robinson says "A lot people I've dealt with, including myself, have noticed that the water has a tent to it now and that hasn't changed."

Robinson tells 12News tests have come back normal for water quality despite the color.

He encourages everyone with wells to routinely get them tested, not knowing the long term effects Harvey's floodwaters could present.

© 2018 KBMT