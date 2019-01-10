BEAUMONT, Texas — The Wells Fargo Foundation is offering a hand up to Imelda flood victims recovering in Southeast Texas with a total of $250,000 to groups offering relief.

Wells Fargo is donating $100,000 to the American Red Cross and $150,000 to nonprofits focused on helping in Imelda-affected counties.

A Wells Fargo news release said it is “committed to providing support to customers and client affected by the recent flooding.” The release continues “This including reversing certain fees,” like late fees, for lending products such as credit cards and auto loans. Customers who want to find out more should call 800-219-9739.

Wells Fargo is also accepting donations to the Red Cross through its ATM network in Texas from September 25 through October 9. There’s no fee to donate, and all of that money goes to the American Red Cross according to the release.

Donations can also be made through ‘Zelle’ in the Wells Fargo app.

For more information, go to the Wells Fargo website.

From a Wells Fargo news release:

HOUSTON – October 1, 2019 – The Wells Fargo Foundation announced today it is donating $250,000 to support those affected by the extensive flooding across Southeast Texas due to Tropical Depression Imelda. Wells Fargo is donating $100,000 to the American Red Cross1 and an additional $150,000 to local nonprofits that are focused on recovery and relief efforts in affected counties.

“Our team members, customers and communities have been significantly impacted by the recent flooding in the region, and Wells Fargo is committed to helping them in their time of need,” said David Miree, the company’s lead region president. “For many, this effort to rebuild comes just two short years after the devastating impact of Hurricane Harvey, and we will work with nonprofits and those focused on relief efforts to help overcome the damage.”

Disaster relief customer assistance information

Wells Fargo is committed to providing support to customers and clients affected by the recent flooding. This includes reversing certain fees — such as late fees — for lending products including credit cards, auto loans and personal loans, and lines of credit. Customers who want to discuss their financial needs should call 800-219-9739.

In addition, the company is accepting donations to the American Red Cross through its ATM network in Texas to support flood relief efforts and via its mobile banking app with Zelle® to support Red Cross Disaster Relief. Customers also can redeem available Go Far® Rewards for donations.

· ATM donations will be accepted for Tropical Depression Imelda across Texas from September 25 through October 9. There is no fee, and 100% of contributions will be sent to the American Red Cross.

· Go Far® Rewards can be redeemed for donations to the American Red Cross for Tropical Depression Imelda from September 26 through October 8 at GoFarRewards.wf.com or by calling the service center, 877-517-1358.

· Donations to American Red Cross Disaster Relief can be made with Zelle in the Wells Fargo app. Gifts to Disaster Relief enables Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. To donate funds, go to the Wells Fargo mobile banking application, select “Send Money with Zelle®.” Enter “American Red Cross” as the recipient and type the e-mail address donations@redcross.org in the contact field. Review the “First-Time Recipient” pop-up to ensure that the “Red Cross” is the recipient you’ve set up before sending. For more information, go to https://www.wellsfargo.com/zelledonation.

Team member assistance

Wells Fargo will also activate assistance for team members in the affected states via its WE Care Fund, which provides grants to Wells Fargo team members who face financial hardship resulting from an event beyond their control. This program is available to those affected by the recent flooding and storm damage, and is intended to help team members get back on their feet with basic necessities.