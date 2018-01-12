People in Beaumont are fired up about the arrest of well-known homeless woman along Dowlen Road.

Perhaps you've seen her and and her sign that reads "please pray for me." A spokesperson for the Beaumont Police Department told 12News that Missy received a citation in May for "solicitation in or from a roadway."

According to a Texas statute, a person cannot stand in a roadway to solicit a ride, contribution, employment or business.

Mike Dodson chose to represent Missy after the first citation, which he says goes against her First Amendment right.

"There are some people that ask for money, and she holds a sign asking for prayer," Dodson said.

Dodson said what she is doing isn't illegal, even if she receives something from a person. Missy's first charge was eventually dropped. However, Dodson said she was arrested on Wednesday for the same charge.

Beaumont resident, Karen Mayeux said she's approached Missy several times in the past.

"She's never asked me for money every time I speak to her, just prayers," Mayeux said.

Since June, police have received 646 calls for solicitation, in which they only issued 190 citations.

A spokesperson for the Beaumont Police Department said that Missy caused a safety concern for drivers along Dowlen Road and was warned many times before her arrest.

Mike Dodson said because this impacts her First Amendment right, this case could get into the Federal Courts.

