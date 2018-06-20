Beaumont police say they received double the number of auto burglary reports last weekend, than they did during the same time span last year.

Police say that out of the 27 auto burglaries reported, 25 of those vehicles were unlocked.

The break-ins took place on the north and west ends of Beaumont.

Seven handguns, along with other personal items, have been reported stolen.

"If people would lock their vehicles, take their firearms and valuables out of their vehicles, we can reduce the amount of auto burglaries that are happening in Beaumont," said Officer Haley Morrow.

Beaumont police believe that juveniles carried out the majority of last weekend's auto burglaries.

