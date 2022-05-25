Two rescued after roof blown off Port Neches home Wednesday morning

The rains were heavy from about 5 a.m. through about 7 a.m. when the line moved into Louisiana.

PORT NECHES, Texas — An elderly woman and her granddaughter were rescued from a Port Neches home Wednesday morning after the roof was blown off the home.

The home, in the 2600 block of 15th St., was damaged just after 5 a.m. as a line of storms passed through Southeast Texas in the early morning hours.

The storm line began passing through Southeast Texas beginning around 3 a.m. according to 12News meteorologist Jeff Gerber.

The rains were heavy from about 5 a.m. through about 7 a.m. when the line moved into Louisiana Gerber said.

Neighbors told 12News that three people were inside the home but all got out without injuries.

The woman and her granddaughter were trapped and had to be rescued according to Port Neches Police chief Paul Lemoine.

About a half an inch of rain was dropped by the storm and winds gusted to about 30 mph, Gerber said.

There were no official reports of a tornado or straight line winds in the area but the National Weather Service will be sending someone over from Lake Charles, La, to investigate the damage Gerber said.

Within blocks from the damaged home downed power lines had Nall Street closed between West Ave. and South Ave.

About 1.25 miles west of where the home was damaged a façade was blown off of a clothing boutique in Nederland at the corner of Nederland Ave. and 12th St.

The façade of The Classy Peacock along the 12the St side of the store was blown to the ground.

As of 9 a.m. Entergy reported more than 5,400 customers were without power in Southeast Texas with 2,234 out in Jefferson County alone.

A 12News crew in the area also reported seeing lots of downed tree limbs in the area.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.