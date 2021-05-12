Wednesday classes canceled at Lumberton High School due to campus power outages in wake of overnight storms

All other district campuses are open and holding classes as regularly scheduled.

LUMBERTON, Texas — Classes at Lumberton High School have been canceled for Wednesday after an overnight lightning storm left power outages on parts of the campus.

The district announced in a news release Wednesday morning that the high school campus would be closed for the day in order to repair the problem.

The release noted that the closure was ONLY for the high school campus and that all other district campuses are open and holding classes as regularly scheduled.

From a Lumberton ISD news release...

Due to the lightning storm last night Lumberton High School is experiencing power outages in parts of the campus.

This will necessitate closing Lumberton High School for May, 12, 2021. Entergy is aware of the issue and they are in route to diagnose and try to repair the problem.

We will continue to communicate on this platform as well as school messenger as we know more. We anticipate that we will have school as normal tomorrow at Lumberton High School.

Please note that this cancellation is for Lumberton High School only. All other campuses are having school as normal today.

Lumberton High School staff will be on campus today in the areas that have electricity if you have any questions.