Police: Rain played factor in single-vehicle crash on I-10 westbound near Vidor

One car hydroplaned and hit a wall. No serious injuries have been reported.
VIDOR, Texas — Vidor police have confirmed that weather played a role in a single-vehicle crash that caused traffic on Interstate 10 westbound. 

One car hydroplaned and smashed into the wall around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday July 6, 2023, according to Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll. 

No serious injuries were reported, but the driver was injured by their airbag.

No other cars were involved in the accident, according to Chief Carroll. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

