NEDERLAND, Texas — On a picture perfect December day, Nederland made history.

For the first time, the city is implementing a 'sponsorship' type hiring process for some of its new police officers.

"It was a great leap of faith with these guys," Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said. "We've never hired an unlicensed police officer before."

Three men's lives were changed forever.

"They all left other jobs because this is what they wanted to do," Porter said.

Chief Porter says an innovative program made it possible. They hired the men and paid them to go to the police academy.

"Yeah, they've been full time employees for the past 4 months and they were paid to go to school," Porter said.

Chief Porter said he and the city manager, along with personnel director decided to give it a try.

"We had a lot of money invested in them, to pay them for 4 months of the police academy," Porter said.

In the process, they're making dreams come true.

Layne Verdine form Mauriceville is one of the force's newest officers.

"It's an amazing feeling. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that we all dreamed of it. This is what we've been working for," Verdine said.

Adam Arceneaux said it's something he's wanted for a long time.

"Since I was a child, I've always wanted to be in law enforcement," Arceneaux said.

Alex Bell echoed the same feeling.

"Surreal. Feels amazing. I've been waiting for this for awhile. I'm just ecstatic. Ready to get started," Bell said.

The department now has 28 employees.

With badges now in hand, the officers will spend the next couple of months on the streets, in a field training program.

The men will be with training officers for the next 5 months to learn the ropes.

"Being sponsored, it's a great opportunity for anyone who wants to pursue law enforcement."

"We were confident we picked the right guys and they didn't let us down," Porter said.

