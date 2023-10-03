'We love our first responders': Port Neches-Groves ISD elementary students spent Friday learning about first responders

The event was meant to strengthen the trust between the youth and area first responders.

PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches-Groves Independent School District elementary students got the chance to meet the men and women who put Southeast Texas first every day.

Students from the six different elementary schools within the district spent Friday learning about first responders and the different jobs they take on to keep the community safe. The one-of-a-kind event had the wide-eyed children excited, as they jumped on and touched the many vehicles in attendance.

The event was meant to strengthen the trust between the youth and area first responders.

"Like, if someone's lost, it could find people,” Finley Harper, a second grader at Ridgewood Elementary said.

Harper learned about Harley, a search and rescue bloodhound. Another second grader, Logan Blount, learned about the Game Warden’s boat.

“The police boat was an airboat,” Blount said.

Bryleigh Austin, a third grader at Woodcrest Elementary, also loved the airboat.

"It's because when I was little, we used to always go fishing, and I like boats," Austin said.

The Texas Game Wardens put life vests on children to show the importance of wearing the right-sized life jacket.

"Children, here today, we get to kind of introduce what we do,” someone said. “There's different agencies out here. For us Texas Game Wardens, we focus more, we are state law enforcement, but we also focus on hunting, fishing, and water safety, so we teach the kids the safety.”

Members of the SWAT team let the students explore their MRAP, an ambush-protected vehicle. A favorite of some of the children was the 21-passenger mass casualty evacuation ambulance and the aviation division search and rescue helicopter.

"That there are really big ambulances, and that there's a lot more first responders than you think there are,” Alexia Ellis said.