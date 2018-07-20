BEAUMONT — With the heat index expected to be almost 110 degree's this weekend, experts want homeowners to be aware of possible air conditioner breakdowns.

Technicians at Air Comfort in Beaumont say that homeowners should listen for noisy units because it could be on the verge of breaking.

According to experts, if your air-conditioner is blowing cool air and not cold, it might be running out of refrigerant. This will cause your unit to run more often in order to cool the home, costing homeowners more money.

"Just keep an eye out for your system and just make sure its running smoothly to avoid a complete breakdown," said Slate Babineux, owner of Air Comforts.

Babineux says it's recommended that homeowners run their unit between 72 to 76 degree's.

