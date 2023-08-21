Here's what we know about water restrictions around Southeast Texas

Here's a round up of all the Southeast Texas cities asking residents and business to conserve water.

BEAUMONT, Texas — With the high heat and lack of rain this summer several Southeast Texas cities have recently asked residents and businesses to conserve water.

Many of the water water restrictions have been voluntary although for a few days the City of Beaumont did issue mandatory restrictions but has since rolled them back.

Here our latest articles on which cities have imposed or asked for water restrictions...

Here's some tips from the Environmental Protection Agency on conserving water...

Save Indoors

There are lots of things you can do in your own home to reduce water use and get more from less. Just follow our simple tips below to get started!

Fix a leak:

Small household leaks can add up to gallons of water lost every day. That's why WaterSense reminds Americans to check their plumbing fixtures and irrigation systems each year in March during Fix a Leak Week.

In the bathroom—where over half of all water use inside a home takes place:

Turn off the tap while shaving or brushing teeth.

Showers use less water than baths, as long as you keep an eye on how long you've been lathering up. Learn tips on how to Shower Better.

If you’re dreaming of a Better Bathroom, get ready for your mini-makeover.

Calculate how much you can save with WaterSense labeled products in the bathroom!

In the kitchen—whip up a batch of big water savings:

Plug up the sink or use a wash basin if washing dishes by hand.

Use a dishwasher—and when you do, make sure it's fully loaded!

Scrape your plate instead of rinsing it before loading it into the dishwasher.

Keep a pitcher of drinking water in the refrigerator instead of letting the faucet run until the water is cool.

Thaw in the refrigerator overnight rather than using a running tap of hot water.

Add food wastes to your compost pile instead of using the garbage disposal.

In the laundry room—where you can be clean AND green:

Wash only full loads of laundry or use the appropriate water level or load size selection on the washing machine.

To save money on your energy bills, set your washing machine to use cold water rather than hot or warm water.

Save Outdoors

Of the estimated 29 billion gallons of water used daily by households in the US, nearly 9 billion gallons, or 30 percent, is devoted to outdoor water use. In the hot summer months, or in dry climates, a household's outdoor water use can be as high as 70 percent.

In the yard—be beautiful and efficient:

Other outdoor uses—drop that hose and keep it covered:

Sweep driveways, sidewalks, and steps rather than hosing off.

Wash the car with water from a bucket, or consider using a commercial car wash that recycles water.

If you have a pool, use a cover to reduce evaporation when the pool is not being used. And check out the Jump into Pool Water Efficiency guide.

Drop it when it’s hot:

Take action during the hot summer months when water use increases to curb water waste. Get the facts on water use when it’s hot.

If a drought is declared in your area, go the extra mile to save water.

