Water Outage | Why some Port Arthur residents may have little to no water pressure for a 6-8 hours

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Residents in certain areas of Port Arthur may have little to no water pressure for hours.

Water Utility crews are repairing a water main break in the 1500 block of 5th Avenue.

Residents and business may experience low water pressure or no water from 9th Avenue to Memorial Boulevard and between Thomas Boulevard to Gulfway Drive.

Restoration of service is estimated to take between 6 to 8 hours.

Residents with questions are asked to contact Water Dispatch at 409-983-8550 for status and updates.

City officials have apologized for any inconvenience this outage may cause.

From a City of Port Arthur release:

