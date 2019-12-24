PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The City of Port Arthur is notifying residents of a water outage for an area of the city.

The call came just before 6 p.m. to 12News to notify those living between the area of 5th Avenue and 12th Street to the area of Procter and 5th Avenue they'll be without water for the next several hours.

The outage is expected to be resolved in the next 3-4 hours.

Anyone with questions is asked to call (409)-983-8550.

