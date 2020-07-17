Water line break results in discolored water in parts of Beaumont on Friday, city says it's safe to drink

City crews are currently working to flush the main lines and clear up the discoloration.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont reports that some residents may be seeing ‘discolored’ water flowing from their taps following a major water line break Thursday at 10th Street and McFaddin Avenue.

The city says the water is safe to drink and bathe in according to a news release from the city.

Thursday’s water line break and other water line breaks in the city recently are due to the extreme heat according to the release.

When crews turn a lot of valves in the system on and off minerals are stirred up in the system, that cause the discoloration the release said.

City crews are currently working to flush the main lines and clear up the discoloration.

From the City of Beaumont…

Water service affected by major water line break located at 10th Street and McFaddin Ave.

Yesterday, July 16, 2020, there was a major water line break at the intersection of 10th St. and McFaddin Ave. This water line break, and other breaks due to the extreme heat, are causing discolored water throughout the City of Beaumont. When the City turns on and off a lot of valves in the system, various minerals are stirred up and can cause the discoloration. The water is safe to drink and bathe in.

We have several crews that have been working to flush the main lines in order to clear the water discoloration, Thank you for your patience.