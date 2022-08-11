Water line break flooding ditches, yards in south Beaumont neighborhood Thursday morning

A neighbor tells 12News they believe the leak may have started overnight.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Water is flooding the ditches and yards in front of several homes Thursday morning due to an apparent water line break in the south end of Beaumont.

The water leak filled the drainage ditch and is spilling into the front yards of homes in the 600 block of Highland Ave in the area of Irving St and Highland Ave in Beaumont.

A neighbor tells 12News they believe the leak may have started overnight.

A caller to 12News at about 8:30 a.m. this morning said he had notified the City of Beaumont but no crews have shown up yet.

The water is spreading in front of about a half dozen homes.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Here's some information from the City of Beaumont's website on what to do in case of a pipe burst...

If you notice any unusual water pooling in your yard, on your street, or even in your home, it may be a burst pipe. The first thing you should do is turn off the water supply to your home, so no more damage is done.

Then, call 3-1-1 to report a pipe burst. City crews will usually be out within an hour to address the problem. If the leak stems from your home, they will let you know to call a plumber as soon as possible.

These problems are common in any household, region or municipality, and can be remediated fairly quickly. We cannot stress the importance of filing a report with 3-1-1, so the city has a record of the incident. The more accurate the information, the better and faster the City is able to manage and address your issue!