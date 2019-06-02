PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are searching for a suspect involved in a theft from a local convenience store on December 30, 2018.

He committed theft at the store around 9:38 p.m. and left in a black Ford Expedition according to a Port Arthur Police Facebook post. Police released a video of the suspect in the store in the post.

Those with information are asked to call Detective Flores at 409-983-8678.

Anyone who knows the suspect's identity or has any other information on this or any other crime is asked to call Port Arthur Police at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477). Tips are anonymous and callers may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on any smartphone.





