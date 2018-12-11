PORT ARTHUR — 12News and The Ashley Homestore are inviting YOU to be "the voice" of Southeast Texas as we host a live watch party every evening that Port Arthur's DeAndre Nico appears live on The Voice.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. on K-JAC NBC.

Come watch the Voice on KJAC NBC with a room full of Southeast Texans and cheer DeAndre on!!

NEXT WATCH PARTY:

Monday Night, November 19, 2018 @ 6 p.m.

Tequila's Mexican Grill

East side of U.S. 69 across from Walmart

8550 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX 77642

While your cheering you can register to win a $1000 gift certificate to The Ashley Homestore. The winner will be drawn at the last watch party of the season.

We'll keep you apprised of anytime Nico will be appearing on the show as well as the location of the LIVE watch party for the show.

Be The Voice of Southeast Texas and let's help DeAndre take home the title.

