Even the Jefferson County DA gets scam calls. His advice on how to protect yourself during the holiday season

Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham explains the scam calls he receives three times per week and how others can protect themselves.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Don't think for a second that scammers will be letting up because we're in a pandemic. Instead, they're getting more clever, and the Jefferson County district attorney said they're even coming after him.

We have a new threat to watch for this holiday season. It's called COVID-19.

And the pandemic may be making telephone scammers more desperate.

In fact, this year, scammers are stepping up their game.



No caller ID is how most scam calls usually start off. That often leads to something like, “You're telling me I've won $17 million and a new BMW,” Bob Wortham said.



But wait there’s a catch. “I have to pay you $500 dollars, and then you'll sign it over to me,” Wortham said.



And then scammers will typically follow up with this question, according to Wortham: "Did you receive your letter today?”

“I had just gotten the mail and I said, ‘no I have not.’ They said ‘oh, well you should have received it,’” Wortham said.

See, this particular scammer didn’t know he was talking to District Attorney Bob Wortham of Jefferson County.

"I think the reason I receive them is not because of my position. It's because of my age,” Wortham said. “I'm 73. I'm in the category of people that they try to scam the most often."

Wortham said he has had his fair share of scam calls, sometimes three times a week.

“They try to take advantage of the elder people who they feel have money, saved money and have retirement benefits,” Wortham said.

But instead of giving scammers his money, he gives them a run for their money.

“Often when I get them on the phone, I mess with them,” Wortham said. “I act like I'm going along with it, but I know from the very instant that it's a scammer calling.”

Here is how you can know if you're dealing with telephone scammers:

Offerings of large sum of cash

People requesting your social security number

Automated sales calls

Anything that simply sounds too good to be true

“You don't get something for nothing in this world,” Wortham said.

While you are out and about enjoying your holidays remember to watch out for scammers, be extra vigilant and don’t fall for the “okie dokie.”