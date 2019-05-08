BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police Department shared a video Monday after the department received a phone call from a scammer claiming one officer won a prize of more than 2 million dollars.

Sgt. Cody Guedry answered the call and was told he was going to receive $2.8 million, but would need to purchase a money order to cover the shipping and one percent tax according to a Beaumont Police Department Facebook post.

Guedry was told he would need to get a money order for $845 according to the post.

BPD encourages the community to report robo calls and scams to www.ftc.gov.

The post reminds residents "If it sounds too good to be true, IT IS!"

It also reminds Southeast Texans that the IRS won't call you and utility companies won't turn off your utilities unless you buy gift cards.