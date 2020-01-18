NEDERLAND, Texas — The Northwest part of Nederland is having a mechanical problem at one of the lift stations.

The city recommends residents of Sterling Ridge subdivision, the Lakes of Nederland subdivision homes in this general area, to minimize their wastewater output.

The city asks residents to do the following until further notice:

Avoid washing laundry

Uses minimal toilet flushing

Avoid running dishwashers

City of Nederland full release..

Crews are already on site attempting repairs. We ask for your patience and cooperation.