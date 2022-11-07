'Big money problems' | Warning signs that weather, high temperatures are damaging your home's foundation

Sweltering heat and other factors can spell trouble for the foundation of Southeast Texas homes.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Health is not the only thing Southeast Texans are encouraged to pay close attention to amid high temperatures.

Sweltering heat and other factors can spell trouble for the foundation of Southeast Texas homes.

"It's not just the heat, it's really the change in temperature, the rapid change in temperature,” Corey Boutte, owner of Foundation Fundamentals, said.

Dry conditions can contribute to foundation problems. Activities such as watering a lawn can help to keep soil from shrinking like a drying sponge.

"You add on other factors, like a tree, next to your house, the roots are going underneath there and sucking the moisture out,” Boutte said. “Also, if your house doesn't have gutters [sic], dumping tons and tons of water right next to your foundation only amplifies your problem."

There is one tell-tale sign a professional looks for when determining if a home's foundation is at risk.

"I’m going to look for the cracks in the brick,” Boutte said. “I'm going to look for the cracks in the foundation. We kind of put the level down. It's an altimeter. And so basically, it'll give us readings of all variations of the house."

Boutte encourages Southeast Texans to call a foundation repair company as soon as they notice any cracks in their home.

"If it just gets extreme, cases where you're just totally not paying attention, your house could crack inside where there are more cracks,” Boutte said. “And then you could have water come up. You'd have bugs coming up too. I mean, those are major issues where, you know, those are going to be big money problems."

New homeowners are encouraged to ask for all paperwork to keep track of any warranties. Keeping tabs of previous work and catching problem areas early can save a homeowner money.

"Situations where you hire a cheap company and get cheap work and your house are sinking again,” Boutte said. “Those are situations where you need to bite the bullet, hire a reputable company, pay the price and let them fix that problem for you."