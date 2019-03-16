JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they said did not register as a sex offender. 

"The JCSO Fugitive Warrant Division needs your help in locating Bruce Edward Martin," the department posted on their Facebook page. "Martin is wanted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender."
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office-Texas
JCSO Fugitive Warrant Division needs your help in locating Bruce Edward Martin. Martin is wanted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. If you know where he can be found call Crime Stoppers -...
Facebook

Anyone who knows where he can be found should call Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-8477. 

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime, you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text "BMT" followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 12NewsNow app.

Have a news tip? Email 12news@12newsnow.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.