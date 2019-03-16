JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they said did not register as a sex offender.

"The JCSO Fugitive Warrant Division needs your help in locating Bruce Edward Martin," the department posted on their Facebook page. "Martin is wanted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender."

Anyone who knows where he can be found should call Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-8477.

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime, you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text "BMT" followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

