x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

Local News

WANTED: Port Neches man on the run for more than two years, accused of sexually assaulting child

"We have received information that friends and some family has been helping him elude justice," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

PORT NECHES, Texas — A Port Neches man has been on the run for over two years, police said. 

Jose Ornerio Ramos, 40, is wanted for sexually assaulting a child. 

"We have received information that friends and some family has been helping him elude justice," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post

Ramos is 5 ft. 3 inches and weighs about 135 pounds. 

Anyone with information about his location should contact Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), 833tips.com or download the P3 App. You will not be asked for your name and you could earn a cash reward.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Related Articles