WANTED: Port Neches man on the run for more than two years, accused of sexually assaulting child

PORT NECHES, Texas — A Port Neches man has been on the run for over two years, police said.

Jose Ornerio Ramos, 40, is wanted for sexually assaulting a child.

"We have received information that friends and some family has been helping him elude justice," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Ramos is 5 ft. 3 inches and weighs about 135 pounds.