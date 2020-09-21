WANTED: Port Neches man on the run for more than two years, accused of sexually assaulting child

PORT NECHES, Texas — A Port Neches man has been on the run for over two years, police said.
Jose Ornerio Ramos, 40, is wanted for sexually assaulting a child.
"We have received information that friends and some family has been helping him elude justice," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
Ramos is 5 ft. 3 inches and weighs about 135 pounds.
Anyone with information about his location should contact Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), 833tips.com or download the P3 App. You will not be asked for your name and you could earn a cash reward.
