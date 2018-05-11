BEAUMONT — Walmart is expanding its popular Online Grocery Delivery service to bring delivery to the doorsteps of Beaumont, and its outlying areas like Port Arthur.

You can visit Walmart's website or through the Walmart mobile app to order.

There is no subscription required for the service and customers can get their essentials the same day with a $9.95 fee.

Some other good news, the delivery service is not just for groceries. You can also use grocery delivery to purchase items outside the grocery aisle, such as, Toys, Baby, Beauty, and Electronics.

FROM WALMART:

Here’s how it works:

Order and Choose a Pickup Time: Customers visit walmart.com/grocery or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter their zip codes and begin creating their shopping lists. During checkout, they select a time to for their order to be delivered. At the time of checkout, customers will pay the delivery fee. No money is exchanged at the customer’s door.

User Friendly Shopping: When customers are creating their order, the search feature at the top of the screen makes it easy to directly search for the exact item they need to add to their cart. Customers can also filter items that meet their special dietary needs too, like gluten free, paleo and non-dairy products.

Personal Grocery Shoppers Fill the Basket: Highly trained personal shoppers carefully select the freshest produce, meats and other items each customer requested. All Walmart grocery orders are backed by our freshness guarantee.

Delivery: Delivery partners will be requested by a Walmart grocery associate when the order is ready to be delivered, who will then drive directly to the customer’s location during the 1-hour delivery window they chose.

Offer: Customers can get their first order delivered for free with promo code FRESHCAR with a $50 minimum order.

Here’s how it’s different:

No Subscription Required: Walmart’s Online Grocery Delivery service offers customers their essentials as soon as the same day with a simple $9.95 fee.

No Hidden Fees: Unlike other services where a banana costs more online than it costs in the store, Walmart’s everyday low prices are the same no matter how you shop. If the cost of an item changes from the time the order is placed to the time it is packed and ready for delivery, the customer will always be charged for the lower price.

Stock up for Thanksgiving: Walmart has everything you need when preparing for a Thanksgiving feast. Some favorite items include: Great Value Entertainment Cracker Selection for $2.98, Honeysuckle White Frozen Whole Young Turkey for $12.48, Kraft Stove Top Savory Herbs Stuffing Mix for $1.50, 4 cans of Libby’s Cut Green Beans for $2.88, and Betty Crocker Au Gratin Potatoes for $1.24.

More than Groceries: Customers can use grocery delivery to purchase items outside the grocery aisle. Toys, Baby, Beauty, Electronics and much more are also available for pickup.

