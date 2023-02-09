Wildfire north of Huntsville grows to nearly 4,300 acres as containment efforts continue | Evacuations ordered

The Walker County Office of Emergency Management has ordered evacuations for the Cedar Ridge subdivision, Brimberry Road and Branded for Christ Church.

WALKER COUNTY, Texas — The Game Preserve Fire grew to nearly 4,300 acres as of Saturday night as containment efforts north of Huntsville continue, according to the Walker County Office of Emergency Management.

Editorial note: The Walker County OEM on Facebook reported at 2:43 p.m. on Saturday that the fire had grown to 4,300 acres. Around 5 p.m., an official with the Texas A&M Forest Service reported the fire was at around 3,800 acres.

The Walker County Office of Emergency Management has ordered evacuations for the Cedar Ridge subdivision, Brimberry Road and Branded for Christ Church. They said no homes have been lost as of Saturday night. A strike team is set to work overnight to continue protecting homes.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire is now 40% contained as crews engage in structure protection and efforts to build a fireline.

The I-45 eastbound frontage road between FM 1696 and FM2989 has been closed. FM 247 is also closed between Pinedale and FM 2989.

Daniel Patterson with the Texas A&M Forest Service said at around 5 p.m. on Saturday the fire was threatening structures, but it's unclear how many. He said no civilian nor firefighter injuries have been reported.

Patterson asked people to be cautious with anything that could start a fire during the holiday weekend.

Crews were working on Saturday to slow the spread of the fire using back burns and bulldozers.

"This is a common firefighting technique to burn off the vegetation," Patterson said. "So when the fire comes through, it runs into an area that's already burned, there's nothing there to burn."

An incident management team from Florida is coming to take over the response. Officials said it could take several days to get the fire completely contained.

Update: the #GamePreserveFire in Walker County is an estimated 4,254 acres and 40% contained. Crews continued work on the fire today with heavy support from aviation resources. Dozer built fireline around the perimeter while engine crews engaged in structure protection. #txfire pic.twitter.com/a1qhGcbarR — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) September 3, 2023

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire started just before 4:30 p.m. Friday. The fire grew from 100 acres to 1,200 acres by Friday night.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.