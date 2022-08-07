You can walk among the 'dinosaurs' this weekend at Ford Park

The nation's biggest herd of "dinosaurs", Jurassic Quest, returns to the Ford Park Entertainment Complex

BEAUMONT, Texas — The largest and most realistic "dinosaur" event in North America is back, bigger and better than ever!

You can walk among the nation's biggest herd of "dinosaurs" as Jurassic Quest returns to the Ford Park Entertainment Complex starting today.

Here's some more info from Ford Park and Jurassic Quest...

ATTENTION Beaumont dinosaur lovers! Come see for yourself why Jurassic Quest is America’s biggest and most popular dinosaur event and walk among the dinosaurs at Ford Park July 8 through July 10!

Our classic indoor adventure is back! Jurassic Quest and our skyscraping dinosaurs bring supersized family fun – only here can you get up close to life-size, realistic dinos, and even see them move and roar! Whether the dinos had skin that was scaly, feathers or fur, Jurassic Quest has spared no expense to bring the dinosaurs to life.

Walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods, and “Deep Dive” into the “Ancient Oceans” exhibit with ancient ocean dwellers including the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long Megalodon!

Loved by millions, only Jurassic Quest can bring families memories this BIG! Fan-favorite, can’t-miss-moments include:

Walk among animatronic dinosaurs created with paleontologists to be true-to-detail (and size – watch the teeth)!

Climb aboard some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America!

The Quest, an interactive adventure- simply pick up a brochure at the entrance and follow ten clues to the “Quest Spot” signs. Once you finish all the activities, collect a prize at the end- Ready, Set, Quest! Get your giggles going at our interactive Baby & Walking Dinosaur Shows

Live your best dinosaur life with activities like fossil digs, fossil science exhibit, inflatables, a “Triceratots” soft play area, & MORE!

Meet the babies – hatched only at Jurassic Quest – Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops. And you may even catch one of our star dino trainers: Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick or Park Ranger Marty!

Dig for fossils, and check out a real T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull at our fossil exhibit.

With exciting and unique experiences for the whole family, Jurassic Quest guests have a dino-mite time! Get your tickets before they go extinct at www.jurassicquest.com. Timed tickets are available and advance ticket purchase is strongly encouraged.

