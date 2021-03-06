Waitr to undergo name, logo change under company rebranding

Louisiana-based company says the change "will better reflect our identity" as they evolve beyond home food delivery

BEAUMONT, Texas — The popular food delivery app Waitr is about to get a makeover.

The Louisiana-based company announced Thursday that it has launched an initiative to change its name and logo over the next year.

“This decision to rebrand will better reflect our identity and business operations as we continue our expansion into new verticals outside of the food delivery segment," said Waitr CEO & chairman Carl Grimstad.

Waitr, which was launched in 2013, has expanded to more than 800 cities and provides on-demand food delivery under the Waitr brand as well as Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes.

The company has begun expanding beyond food delivery. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Waitr drivers began delivering groceries and alcohol thanks to executive orders in states like Texas that made alcohol-to-go possible. And in March 2021, the company began partnering with Flow Payments to deliver cannabis in states where it is legal.

"We are currently interviewing branding firms with the goal to identify and settle on a corporate name and brand that unifies our current service offerings and better reflects our long-term business strategy,” Grimstad said.

The company did not disclose what a possible new name or look could be.