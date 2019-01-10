BEAUMONT, Texas — Waitr, an on-demand food delivery platform, is offering special free delivery through October 27 to help Imelda victims that may not be able to get to area restaurants.

Beaumont customers can use the promo code 'BEAUMONTSTRONG' while checking out on the app to get free delivery.

Waitr is making the move in hopes of bring business 'back to local eateries' according to a Waitr news release.

Waitr Food Delivery & Carryout We offer the convenience of carryout & delivery of your favorite food. Browse restaurants, view photographed menus, pay securely, & track orders in real time.

From a Waitr news release:

As the citizens of Beaumont and surrounding areas recover from yet another disastrous flood event, Waitr, the on-demand food delivery platform, has stepped up to help.

Waitr is offering special free delivery for the next four weeks to help those who can’t get to area restaurants; and to help bring business back to local eateries. Anyone using the app through October 27 can get their food delivered free by using the promo code “BEAUMONTSTRONG” at checkout.

“Since our arrival in the city, Beaumont has been very good to us,” said Whitney Savoie, Market Development Director for Waitr. “Waitr has become part of the Beaumont community and we have an opportunity – and a responsibility – to do what we can to help. Waiving our delivery fees will help get area restaurants back on their feet and our drivers back to work.”

Launched in 2015, Waitr is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery. Waitr, along with recently acquired food delivery company Bite Squad, connects local restaurants to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are the most convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from the best local restaurants and national chains.

www.waitrapp.com

RELATED: Wells Fargo Foundation donating $250K toward Imelda relief

RELATED: Dallas volunteer group cooking meals for Southeast Texas' Imelda victims in Nederland

RELATED: Wells Fargo Foundation donating $250K toward Imelda relief