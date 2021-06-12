Vidor's Mayoral Runoff race results expected later tonight

The final two candidates, Ronnie Herrera and Misty Songe, spent the day campaigning and thanking voters at the Raymond Gould park in Vidor.

VIDOR, Texas — The final day of voting in Vidor's Mayoral Runoff election took place today.

The final two candidates, Ronnie Herrera and Misty Songe, spent the day campaigning and thanking voters at Raymond Gould Park in Vidor.

Herrera, a longtime Vidor resident, said if he is elected, he hopes to fix several city ordinances and address drainage and roads in the city.

“I am very grateful to all our voters who have come out,” he said. “We have broken some records in this election. This is the first time we had 711 votes. It was a very clean campaign between Misty and myself."

Hererra said the runoff voting numbers have been close to those during the primary election, which featured three candidates.

Songe, who has spent the last five years on Vidor city council, said she hopes to be accessible to the people of Vidor and establish better communication among citizens, city council and the mayor.

“I'm just excited that they are stepping up, they are using their voice, they are speaking, they are showing that they care and they want to be involved,” she said.

Songe said regardless of the election result, which are expected to be in by tonight, the voting turnout meant the world to her.

In addition, both candidates said they are pleased with the voting turnout.

Results of the Vidor Mayoral Runoff race are expected later tonight, and 12NewsNow will keep you updated.