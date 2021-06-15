Outgoing Mayor Becky Ames says farewell to position after 14 years

Ames has always strived to, “do the very best she could do,” and hopes her predecessor does the same.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Outgoing Mayor Becky Ames has been in the city leader position since 2007, however, it is almost time for Ames to say her farewells as Beaumont's mayor.

The city will host a farewell gathering at 4:30 p.m., at the Beaumont Event Center. This event is open for anyone to attend.

As the runoff election comes to a close this weekend, Ames had some final remarks and reflection on her time as the city's mayor.

"It has not always been easy," Ames said. "But, I 100 percent enjoyed serving the people of Beaumont."

Ames has always strived to, “do the very best she could do,” and hopes her predecessor does the same, she said.

"You are not always going to please every," Ames said. "But, do the very best you can to make the right decision."

Over the past 14 years, projects like the River Front development and helping downtown Beaumont thrive are some that she is most proud of.

The next mayor should understand the importance keeping the people of Beaumont in mind, Ames said.

Ames has tried to make the best decisions as possible, especially when faced with challenges like the global pandemic, she said.

“That is probably one of the most difficult times, when we are hit with natural disasters.” Ames siad. “ I have had my share in my tenure. Just recognize that you're not alone. There are a lot of people that will help. Don't try to make every decision on your own if you're not sure about it.”

Mayor Ames said she is thankful for this opportunity to serve the city.

Ames said she hopes the next leaders will be able to take her foundation forward and continue to make Beaumont better.

After today, voters can place their vote this Saturday, which is election day.

Beaumont voters will choose between Roy West or Robin Mouton.