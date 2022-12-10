Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace candidates explain why they are the best option for the seat

Early voting for the 2022 Midterm Election will take place on October 24, 2022.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The midterm elections are rapidly approaching and Jefferson County is gearing up for an intense election season.

One of the biggest races for Jefferson County is for Justice of the Peace Precinct 2. Democratic candidate Joseph Guillory II, Independent candidate Kyrin Baker and write-in candidate Brandon Bartie are facing off for the seat, hoping to replace current Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen.

Each candidate believes they are the right person for the seat and hope to be elected so they can serve the Southeast Texas community.

If Guillory is elected, he said he will focus on fair representation and saving taxpayers' money.

"Being accessible and relatable to your constituents,” Guillory said. “Being available when they call, showing up when they need you. Those things are important, and I want to be a part of that because I am a community activist. I feel that I'm a community leader. I've demonstrated my leadership throughout the years "

Baker believes her experience studying criminal justice can help her make sound decisions before banging the gavel.

“I’m educated,” Baker said. “I'm qualified. I believe that being the judge requires being a servant it requires working in the community, being just."

Bartie wants to be like his father, Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie, and serve the community.

“I have great integrity bring transparency to the office, bringing our community together as one and having an open door policy for the precinct two,” Bartie said. “Follow in the footsteps of my father by doing things to help”.

Whoever wins the seat will take on several additional responsibilities. The person who holds the position will handle traffic misdemeanors, civil cases, hear landlord and tenant disputes and more.

Early voting for the 2022 Midterm Election will take place on October 24, 2022. Election day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022.