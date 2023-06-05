Vote Texas 2023 | Tiffany L. Hamilton wins Port Arthur City Council District 2 seat

Tiffany L. Hamilton has beat Armando Ruiz for the Port Arthur City Council District 2 seat in the 2023 Southeast Texas Municipal Election.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Tiffany L. Hamilton has beat Armando Ruiz for the Port Arthur City Council District 2 seat in the 2023 Southeast Texas municipal Election.

Hamilton won with 74% of the vote.

Ruiz received 26% of the vote.

Hamilton was born and raised in Port Arthur.

“I have the experience and compassion and will to lead,” Hamilton previously told 12News.

Hamilton plans to focus her attention on infrastructure while also creating more services for those experiencing homelessness. She feels the relationships she had developed will only help her achieve her goals and serve her community.

“I previously served on city council through 2014- 2017, and the relationships that I've created across the country will help us to be able to propel forward,” Hamilton said.

Five other Councilmember’s seats were also decided on Saturday in Port Arthur.

In the District One race Willie "Bae" Lewis, Jr. defeated Tierranny S. Decuir with 51% of the vote.

Lewis is retired and formerly served on the Port Arthur City Council and Decuir is a teacher.

In the District Three race none of the four candidates got more than 50% of the vote so we may be looking at a runoff between Doneane Beckcom, who got 39% of the vote and Wanda Lewis Bodden who got 26%.

Beckcom is an attorney and Bodden is a pastor.

In the District Four race none of the four candidates got more than 50% of the vote so we may be looking at a runoff between Harold Doucet, who got 46% of the vote and Kenneth Marks who got 33%.

In the At-large Position Five race Thomas J. Kinlaw, III beat the other three candidates with 55% of the vote.

Kinlaw, who previously held the District Three seat, listed his occupation as retired.

He and Cal Jones, who also ran in the race and previously held the District Two seat, reached their term limit in their previous seats and were only eligible to run for an at-large seat.

Donald Ray Frank beat Chuck Vincent in the At-large Position Six race with 66% of the vote.

Frank who previously held the position Eight At-large seat, is a pastor, Vincent is a service technician.

Following Saturday’s election and once any new members are sworn in the makeup of Port Arthur’s city council will be…

Mayor Thurman Bartie

District 1 Councilmember Willie "Bae" Lewis, Jr.

District 2 Councilmember Tiffany L. Hamilton

District 3 Councilmember Runoff

District 4 Councilmember Runoff

District 5 At-large Councilmember Thomas J. Kinlaw

District 6 At-large Councilmember Donald Ray Frank



