VIVA! Beaumont Hispanic Heritage Festival returns to downtown

The festival will offer authentic music, food trucks, family-friendly activities and more.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The VIVA! Beaumont Hispanic Heritage Festival is returning to downtown.

The festival takes place Sunday, April 20, 2023 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.at the Main Library Outdoor Plaza on Main Street, according to a news release from the Beaumont Events.

The event will feature a live salsa performance, plus music from Houston-based Tejano band, Sandy G y Los Gavilanes and Beaumont-based band, Grupo Kinto Poder.

There will also be Lucha libre wrestling and the opportunity for attendees to play the traditional Hispanic card game, Lotería.

A variety of food trucks will offer options for all to enjoy and beer and micheladas will also be available for purchase, according to the release.

Admission is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

No outside alcohol, tents/canopies, large umbrellas, pets or cooking equipment will be permitted. Coolers and bags subject to search, according to the release.

The event will resume as normal, rain or shine.

Free parking is available at the following locations along with Downtown street parking:

Beaumont Civic Center 701 Main Street

Beaumont City Hall 801 Main Street

