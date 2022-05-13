Enjoy good food, fun at 'Viva Artaco' festival this Saturday in Beaumont

Enjoy the music, fun, and good food Saturday at the Beaumont Civic Center

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Preparations are underway for this year's ViVa ArTaco Festival.

Enjoy the music, fun, and of course good food Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Beaumont Civic Center.

Friday was just a taste of what local artists like Ines Alvidres are excited to showcase at the Viva Artaco Festival Saturday in downtown Beaumont.

This is a special chance for families to bring out their children to a festival and have an interactive set with an artist.

“And jump from one to the next and the next, versus waiting in line to have the chance to paint, and last year was amazing, and the only thing we can expect is to be better. Better and bigger,” Alvidres said.

The festival took place last year, but event director Emily Wheeler said everything this year is on a bigger scale, jam-packed with events for the whole family to do.

“Lots of amazing entertainment, we will be featuring not only mariachi but we have Cumbia and Flamenco,” Wheeler said. “We are going to do salsa lessons. We have a taco-eating contest and lots of really amazing vendors that will be out here. Lots of things for free, lots of free activities, and also some really neat things for sale.”

With all of your favorite music and food and now local artists selling their creations, it's an invitation to learn about Hispanic heritage right in your backyard of downtown Beaumont.

“Now, I’m inviting everyone that wants some tacos, and color, and music in their life to come and join us since they will be our best,” Alvidres said.

Learn something about the people in your community at the family-friendly event that’s free to enter. The festival is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.