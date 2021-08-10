Vista College Beaumont closing its doors mid-semester, students and staff say

Students were packing up and leaving the campus building Friday afternoon with boxes in hand.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The school year for students and staff at a trade school in Beaumont has been cut short, according to students and staff from Vista College.



Students were seen packing up and leaving the campus building Friday afternoon with boxes in hand. They told 12News the trade school is closing its doors.



A person who identified themselves as a member of the staff said staff members were told to get their personal belongings out by 5 p.m. Friday evening, and students were given a similar message.



12News reached out to Vista College by phone and email, and we have yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.