Lockdown at Vincent Middle School lifted following non-credible threat, 4 students facing punishment

Beaumont ISD Spokesperson Jackie Simien tells 12News on Wednesday, a small group of students yelled in the hallways that they had guns.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Four Beaumont Independent School District students are facing punishment following a school threat that prompted a lockdown at Vincent Middle School Thursday afternoon.

Beaumont ISD Spokesperson Jackie Simien tells 12News on Wednesday, a small group of students yelled in the hallways that they had guns, which prompted the lockdown.

Additional police support participated in a search of the campus and interrogation of students.

An explosive detection canine was also brought to the scene as part of the investigation, according to Simien.

The lockdown was lifted within 30 minutes at 2:10 p.m. after it was determined that the threat was a hoax. Vincent Middle School principal confirms that four students are facing punishment for the "prank."

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.