BEAUMONT, Texas — Vincent Middle School and Amelia Elementary are under lockout after a 'possible threat,' according to a Beaumont ISD spokesperson.

Students have been evacuated from Vincent Middle School in Beaumont, and 'safety protocols have been initiated.' Students at Amelia Elementary are also on a lockout.

All students are safe and accounted for according to the spokesperson.

Parents are asked to stay away from campus until an all-clear is given.

Vincent is located at 350 Eldridge Dr., near McLean St.

Amelia is on Major Dr., close to Hwy. 90 west of I-10.

From a Beaumont ISD news release:

Currently, students at Vincent Middle School have been evacuated due to a possible threat. Safety protocols have been initiated and an investigation is underway with BISD Police Department, Beaumont Fire Marshall and the district’s explosive detection K9. At this time the campus is under a lockout. All students are safe and accounted for and we are asking that parents stay away from the campus until an all-clear is given. Amelia Elementary is also on a lock-out due to an ongoing investigation at neighboring Vincent Middle School. We are asking that parents stay away from the campus until an all-clear is given.

Also on 12NewsNow.com

Apple to pay up to $500M over battery-related phone slowdown

Amy Klobuchar drops out of 2020 presidential race

6 dead in US from coronavirus as more states announce first cases