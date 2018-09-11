KOUNTZE — Kountze Middle School is the temporary home for 'The Wall That Heals.'

The wall is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

Several Veterand who fought in the Vietnam Way visited the memorial Thursday to remember their fellow comrades who didn't make it back. James Michael Riley tells 12News, the wall holds a special meaning. Riley has been looking for his friend's name on the wall for years.

"There was one name, he was a friend of mine but for some reason in the years that followed I cannot think of his first name. So, I am really having a hard time finding it. I still think about him. Everyone one of them," said James Riley.

Some facts about the names on the wall:

- There are 58,318 names on the wall

- 1,500+ service members are unaccounted for from the Vietnam War

- 8 of the names are women

- It is 375ft in length

- 22 years is the average age of service members on the wall

- There are 31 sets of brothers

- 3 sets of fathers and sons

- The replica wall has traveled to 600 cities

The Wall That Heals will remain in front of Kountze Middle School.

It's open 24 hours a day until Sunday, November 21, at 2:00 p.m.

